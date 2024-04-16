Wealth Alliance Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,099,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,247,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,674,000 after purchasing an additional 65,321 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,872,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,281,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,731,000 after purchasing an additional 26,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,026,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,554. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $179.43 and a 1-year high of $236.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.48. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.