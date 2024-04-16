Wealth Alliance Raises Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mondelez International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 759.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,468,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,553 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,525,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,524,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

