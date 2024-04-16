Wealth Alliance Sells 64 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 45.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in S&P Global by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPGI traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $411.41. 616,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $427.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.92 and a 12 month high of $461.16. The stock has a market cap of $131.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 44.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $464.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.