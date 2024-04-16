Wealth Alliance Trims Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wealth Alliance lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,393 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

USMV traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.98. 4,103,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.96. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.