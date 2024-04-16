WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.80-4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.87.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WEC. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded WEC Energy Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.31.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $78.89 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.35.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,595.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,131.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,075 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,257,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,843,000 after purchasing an additional 746,385 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,623,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,993,000 after buying an additional 536,684 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 153.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 678,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,677,000 after buying an additional 410,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,236,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,446,000 after acquiring an additional 277,337 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

