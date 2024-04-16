Wells Fargo & Company Increases M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $150.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $154.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.92.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE MTB opened at $140.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,481 shares of company stock worth $5,114,624. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in M&T Bank by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 43,979 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

