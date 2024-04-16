West Paces Advisors Inc. Buys 3,911 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $31,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on WMB. Barclays upped their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of WMB stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $37.65. 8,086,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,128,884. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.27 and a one year high of $39.76.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.