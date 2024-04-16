West Paces Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

West Paces Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 423.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 302.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Realty Income Trading Down 1.6 %

O traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,107,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,960,931. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $64.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

