West Paces Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

West Paces Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. Regency Centers comprises approximately 0.7% of West Paces Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REG. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 641.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the third quarter valued at $29,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REG stock traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $56.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,498. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $68.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 131.37%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REG. Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

