Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target Raised to $152.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $138.00 to $152.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.91.

WAB stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.52. The company had a trading volume of 61,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.54 and a 200 day moving average of $125.90. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $91.89 and a 12 month high of $151.00.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 2,668 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total transaction of $374,747.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,482,284.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $374,747.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,284.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 6,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $895,975.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,535 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,201.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,964 shares of company stock worth $8,924,584. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,292.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

