WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Tops $0.0051 on Top Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 16th. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 53.4% lower against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $51,559.84 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

