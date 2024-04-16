Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WMB

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

WMB stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $28.27 and a twelve month high of $39.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $336,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 37,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 31,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.