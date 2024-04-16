Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Increased to $335.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, April 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.00.

Wingstop stock traded up $5.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $364.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,088. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $379.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $343.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.65. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.96, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.68.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total transaction of $961,888.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,901 shares of company stock worth $5,120,605. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Wingstop by 39.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

