WNS (NYSE:WNS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $46.87

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.87 and last traded at $46.98, with a volume of 13056 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on WNS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.88.

WNS Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.87.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. WNS had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.21 million. Equities analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WNS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in WNS by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in shares of WNS by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of WNS by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 18,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

