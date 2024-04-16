Wolfe Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wolfe Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $365.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.87.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $272.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $264.57 billion, a PE ratio of 64.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $190.57 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $298.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.26.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.01, for a total value of $4,110,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,761,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,697,095.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 897,375 shares of company stock valued at $260,206,096 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

