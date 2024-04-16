Workiva (NYSE:WK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $76.63

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $76.63 and last traded at $77.21, with a volume of 10230 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Workiva from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.50.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.44 million. Equities research analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $1,070,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,849.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WK. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Workiva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workiva by 133.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Workiva during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

