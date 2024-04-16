Worldcoin (WLD) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $362.53 Million

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. During the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded down 28.1% against the dollar. One Worldcoin token can currently be bought for $4.87 or 0.00007750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Worldcoin has a total market capitalization of $915.79 million and $362.53 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Worldcoin

Worldcoin was first traded on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,154,323 tokens. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 187,533,713.9045353 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 4.65599427 USD and is down -6.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 274 active market(s) with $354,577,621.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

