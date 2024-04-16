Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Trading 26.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 16th. Wrapped HBAR has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and approximately $753,378.78 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded down 26.7% against the dollar. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0771 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,733,448,221 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,733,448,207.64404 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.07770727 USD and is down -4.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

