Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised Xcel Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $53.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.24. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $71.32.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,163,000 after purchasing an additional 104,140 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

