Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on XPOF. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.06.

Xponential Fitness Trading Down 0.8 %

Xponential Fitness stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. Xponential Fitness has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $33.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11. The company has a market cap of $677.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $90.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Xponential Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Xponential Fitness

In other news, President Sarah Luna sold 5,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $54,043.99. Following the transaction, the president now owns 265,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,122.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Sarah Luna sold 5,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $54,043.99. Following the transaction, the president now owns 265,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,122.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 5,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $52,915.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,603.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,632 shares of company stock valued at $356,848. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Xponential Fitness by 66.6% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 135,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 54,204 shares during the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. increased its stake in Xponential Fitness by 116.2% in the third quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 1,761,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,300,000 after acquiring an additional 946,757 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xponential Fitness by 4.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 72,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its stake in Xponential Fitness by 91.6% in the third quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 116,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 55,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at $598,000. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

