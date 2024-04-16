XYO (XYO) Hits Market Capitalization of $108.24 Million

XYO (XYO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. In the last week, XYO has traded down 25.3% against the dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $108.24 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009805 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011157 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001321 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,744.88 or 1.00350253 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00011973 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010840 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000053 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00804178 USD and is down -7.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $1,269,221.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.