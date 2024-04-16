Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.60

Shares of Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.60 and last traded at C$9.60, with a volume of 2103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.74.

Yellow Pages Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.92. The company has a market cap of C$132 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter. Yellow Pages had a return on equity of 87.75% and a net margin of 19.80%. The company had revenue of C$55.91 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yellow Pages Limited will post 2.6233422 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yellow Pages Increases Dividend

Yellow Pages Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from Yellow Pages’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Yellow Pages’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising.

