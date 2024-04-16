Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.01

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.01 and last traded at $14.23, with a volume of 72641 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Zai Lab from $123.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zai Lab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.12.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $65.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.41 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 125.46% and a negative return on equity of 37.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Zai Lab news, insider Joshua L. Smiley sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $31,151.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,684 shares in the company, valued at $449,478.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zai Lab news, insider Joshua L. Smiley sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $31,151.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,684 shares in the company, valued at $449,478.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rafael Amado sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $47,979.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,953.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,568 shares of company stock worth $208,508 over the last 90 days. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,336,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,829 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 834,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,818,000 after acquiring an additional 139,832 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 4th quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 4th quarter worth about $3,714,000. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

