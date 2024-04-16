Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $278.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $283.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 1.79. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $194.59 and a 12-month high of $320.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

