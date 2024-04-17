1,947 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Acquired by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,271,354,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,621,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569,304 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $577,800,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234,737 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB opened at $106.21 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.27.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

