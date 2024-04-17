218,624 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 218,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,042,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on FI. KeyCorp upgraded Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.21.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $146.40 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

