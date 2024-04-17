30,049 Shares in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Purchased by Tyche Wealth Partners LLC

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 30,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,000. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 46,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $974,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 54,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.50. The company had a trading volume of 22,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,942. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.41.
Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
