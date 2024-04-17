32,888 Shares in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Purchased by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,888 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHP. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 6,529.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 464,771 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,749,000 after buying an additional 457,760 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 422.1% in the fourth quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 127,566 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 103,134 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $267,084,000 after acquiring an additional 126,643 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 44.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,993,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $170,274,000 after acquiring an additional 924,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,866,000. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP opened at $56.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.16 and a 200 day moving average of $60.13. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $69.11.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

