3,289 Shares in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Purchased by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLG. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get WK Kellogg alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KLG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

WK Kellogg Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of KLG stock opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. WK Kellogg Co has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $22.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

WK Kellogg Profile

(Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.