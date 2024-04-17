42-coin (42) One Day Trading Volume Tops $90.03

42-coin (42) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 17th. 42-coin has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and $90.03 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 42-coin has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One 42-coin coin can currently be bought for $47,001.04 or 0.76025327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 42-coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.47 or 0.00127017 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011070 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000141 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001562 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

42-coin Coin Profile

42-coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

42-coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 42-coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 42-coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.