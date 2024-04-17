462 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,596,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,984,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $506.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,875,141. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $513.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $477.80. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $405.54 and a 52-week high of $527.16. The company has a market capitalization of $433.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
