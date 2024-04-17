7,368 Shares in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Purchased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 17,623.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,459,000 after purchasing an additional 448,152 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the third quarter worth about $28,588,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the first quarter worth about $26,217,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,564,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 1,177.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,274,000 after acquiring an additional 272,662 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRI shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Hipp sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $153,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,216 shares in the company, valued at $835,055.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $71.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.18 and a 200 day moving average of $74.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $88.03.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.24. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

