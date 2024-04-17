A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 185,361 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 336,809 shares.The stock last traded at $37.47 and had previously closed at $37.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMRK shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.73.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.33). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.74%.

Insider Transactions at A-Mark Precious Metals

In related news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $220,008.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $713,510.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $220,008.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $713,510.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jess M. Ravich bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $512,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 143,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,682,210.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,396,360. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of A-Mark Precious Metals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 9.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,684,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,413,000 after acquiring an additional 150,343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,803,000 after purchasing an additional 30,514 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,178,000 after purchasing an additional 106,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,032,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 41.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 157,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

See Also

