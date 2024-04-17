AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 955,500 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the March 15th total of 904,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAR

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $1,761,142.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,281,020.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $1,761,142.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,281,020.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 7,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $465,896.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,816.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,858,323. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AAR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,231,000 after buying an additional 19,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of AAR by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AAR by 56.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of AAR by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of AAR by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. William Blair assumed coverage on AAR in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

AAR Trading Up 0.8 %

AIR stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.12. 171,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,535. AAR has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $73.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.35 and a 200-day moving average of $63.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 1.67.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. AAR had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 2.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AAR will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

