Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 58,012 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 137,977 shares.The stock last traded at $87.94 and had previously closed at $88.29.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPLT. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

