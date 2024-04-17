abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.55

abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON AAIF opened at GBX 208 ($2.59) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £349.27 million, a PE ratio of -20,400.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. abrdn Asian Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 183.11 ($2.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 216 ($2.69). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 203.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 199.12.

About abrdn Asian Income Fund

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

