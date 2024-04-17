abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.55

abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
abrdn Asian Income Fund Stock Performance
LON AAIF opened at GBX 208 ($2.59) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £349.27 million, a PE ratio of -20,400.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. abrdn Asian Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 183.11 ($2.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 216 ($2.69). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 203.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 199.12.
About abrdn Asian Income Fund
