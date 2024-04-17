Acute Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 8,935 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Acute Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for about 10.5% of Acute Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Acute Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.33% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $17,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,323,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,909,000 after buying an additional 198,332 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,687,000 after buying an additional 1,222,834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,276,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,092,000 after buying an additional 24,503 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,861,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,300,000 after buying an additional 471,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,496,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,023,000 after purchasing an additional 77,589 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

GBIL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.94. The company had a trading volume of 214,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,561. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.94. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.64 and a 52 week high of $100.89.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Increases Dividend

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3959 per share. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.