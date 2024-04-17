Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 57000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Adamera Minerals Trading Down 33.3 %
The firm has a market cap of C$2.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.
About Adamera Minerals
Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Flag Hill, Buckhorn, and Talisman properties located in Washington, the United States; and Hedley property located in British Columbia, Canada.
