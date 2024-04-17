Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Shares of Adecoagro stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Adecoagro has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $12.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.69.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $263.95 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.42%. Analysts expect that Adecoagro will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Adecoagro by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

