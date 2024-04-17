Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Adecoagro Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of Adecoagro stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Adecoagro has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $12.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.69.
Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $263.95 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.42%. Analysts expect that Adecoagro will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adecoagro
Adecoagro Company Profile
Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.
