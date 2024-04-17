Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Aehr Test Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 10th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aehr Test Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share.

AEHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $11.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.18 million, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.99. Aehr Test Systems has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $54.10.

In other news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 4,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $84,706.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,789.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,201 shares of company stock valued at $125,225. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 85.9% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 25,227 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,508,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,027,000 after purchasing an additional 38,384 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,229,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

