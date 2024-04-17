Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Short Interest Update

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the March 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aeva Technologies to $5.10 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Aeva Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE AEVA opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01. Aeva Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $7.60.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,463.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.88%. Research analysts predict that Aeva Technologies will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Aeva Technologies

In other news, CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 33,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $130,930.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,525,554 shares in the company, valued at $17,875,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 176,729 shares of company stock worth $756,557 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeva Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,730,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,957,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,231,000 after buying an additional 1,841,986 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 249.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,212,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 865,543 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 575,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 380,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 333.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 336,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology.

Further Reading

