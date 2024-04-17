Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Air T Price Performance
NASDAQ AIRT opened at $22.82 on Monday. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $64.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.76.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.76 million for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 87.44%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air T
Air T Company Profile
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Air T
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.