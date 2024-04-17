Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

NASDAQ AIRT opened at $22.82 on Monday. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $64.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.76.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.76 million for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 87.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRT. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Air T by 11,365.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air T by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Air T by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Air T by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Air T by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

