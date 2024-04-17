Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Holdings Decreased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 384,255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 23,313 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Allegion were worth $48,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Allegion by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $921,195,000 after buying an additional 1,176,087 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 17.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,613,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $584,157,000 after purchasing an additional 825,048 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $76,640,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the third quarter worth $53,142,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 183.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 774,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,684,000 after purchasing an additional 500,924 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.83.

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $132.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,324,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,248 shares in the company, valued at $13,803,477.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $132.41 per share, with a total value of $1,324,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,248 shares in the company, valued at $13,803,477.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $716,140.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $126.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $136.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.49.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Allegion had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

