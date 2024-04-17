Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

ALSN stock opened at $80.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.28. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $83.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The firm had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dana Jh Pittard sold 2,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $195,648.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,244,562 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 519,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,229,000 after buying an additional 43,243 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 133,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 77,402 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,207,000 after purchasing an additional 307,322 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,414,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,576,000 after purchasing an additional 26,316 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

