Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $227.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $216.12.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $146.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.21 and a beta of 0.39. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $218.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.34.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $439.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.38 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.68) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

