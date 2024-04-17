Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726,348 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after buying an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.54. 1,205,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,633. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.33. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $62.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.