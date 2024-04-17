Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $5.94 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises 1.0% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.89.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.5 %

MDLZ stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,520,067. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $89.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

