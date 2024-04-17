Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $6.31 Million Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,758 shares during the period. Paramount Global comprises approximately 1.0% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Paramount Global worth $6,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth $1,188,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Paramount Global by 1,201.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 78,100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of PARA traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $10.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,445,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,940,465. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.88.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -19.61%.

Paramount Global Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.