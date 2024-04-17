Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $2,093,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2,324.1% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 211,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,156,000 after buying an additional 202,754 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.86.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.88. 1,864,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,078. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $174.08. The company has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.