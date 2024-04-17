Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 115 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,304 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.50.

Applied Materials Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $9.19 on Wednesday, hitting $200.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,639,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,162,718. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.85. The stock has a market cap of $166.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.12 and a 52-week high of $214.91.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.